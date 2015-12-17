Global Economy Weekahead - Moment of truth for the euro as France votes
LONDON The fate of the European Union and the euro could hang on the outcome of Sunday's French presidential election.
CAIRO The World Bank has approved a $3 billion loan for Egypt, to be disbursed over the next three years, International Cooperation Minister Sahar Nasr said in a statement on Thursday.
Nasr said the loan had a maturity of 35 years and carried an annual interest rate of 1.68 percent.
The minister said the loan would help the government secure economic growth.
Egypt's economy has suffered from political turmoil since an uprising toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011.
Billions of dollars in financial support from Gulf Arab allies have helped keep the economy afloat.
YOKOHAMA, Japan Finance leaders of Japan, China and South Korea agreed to resist all forms of protectionism in a trilateral meeting on Friday, taking a stronger stand than G20 major economies against the protectionist policies advocated by U.S. President Donald Trump.