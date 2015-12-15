(Adds quote, background)
CAIRO Dec 15 The African Development Bank
(AfDB) has approved a $1.5 billion loan to Egypt to be paid out
over three years, International Cooperation Minister Sahar Nasr
told Reuters on Tuesday.
The first $500 million of the loan will arrive within days,
said Nasr, and will go toward the government's economic
development programme and national projects.
"We have a competitive economic reform programme that
started more than a year back and based on that we are taking
the first tranche," Nasr, a former World Bank official, told
Reuters by telephone.
Egypt expects to receive an additional $1 billion from the
World Bank by the end of the year to support the budget and
could discuss potential IMF financing once parliament convenes,
Nasr told Reuters previously.
"The bank's approval today is a strong message affirming
that the Egyptian economy is moving at a steady pace towards
achieving comprehensive development and confirms that the bank
is confident in the government's reform process," said AfDB
representative Leila Mokaddem.
A foreign currency shortage has crippled import activity
this year and the country has scrambled to find new sources of
dollars as shipments have piled up at ports and manufacturing
has slowed.
Foreign currency reserves, which stood at about $36 billion
before the 2011 uprising that toppled veteran ruler Hosni
Mubarak, were $16.42 billion at the end of November despite
billions of dollars in Gulf Arab aid that Egypt has received
since mid-2013.
