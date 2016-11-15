MARRAKESH, Morocco Nov 15 The World Bank will
provide the second $1 billion tranche of its $3 billion budget
support to Egypt by early January, the bank's vice president
Hafez Ghanem said on Tuesday.
Egypt has been negotiating billions of dollars in aid from
various lenders to help revive an economy battered by political
upheaval since the 2011 revolt and to ease a dollar shortage
that has crippled import activity and hampered recovery.
"We are planning to go to our board of directors either by
late in December or early in January, so we are talking of a
matter of weeks," Ghanem told Reuters in the Moroccan tourist
city of Marrakesh where he was attending the U.N. climate change
conference (COP22).
The World Bank provided the first $1 billion to Egypt
earlier in 2016. After the second $1 billion by January, the
third chunk is expected to follow later in 2017.
In another boost for the Cairo government, the International
Monetary Fund's executive board last week approved a three-year,
$12 billion loan aimed at supporting Egypt's economic reforms,
and the central bank said it had received a first tranche of
$2.75 billion.
But the government is facing growing discontent over
austerity measures required by its international lenders.
Last Friday calls for protests failed to take place, but
they have gained traction on social media after Egypt raised
fuel prices and floated its currency.
The government has tried to win public support for the
austerity measures with a billboard campaign and media blitz and
also sought to expand social security schemes to shield the
poorest from the effects of the rising prices.
"The reforms that the government has been putting in place,
and supported by the IMF and ourselves, are necessary," Ghanem
said. "At the same time, our focus is really making sure that
growth and development in Egypt are inclusive."
Ghanem said the World Bank was working with the government
to support the most vulnerable Egyptians through many other
programs, including social housing.
Saudi Arabia, along with other Gulf oil producers, have
pumped billions of dollars, including grants, into Egypt's
flagging economy since the army toppled President Mohamed Mursi
of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013 amid mass protests against his
rule.
(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alister Doyle and
Gareth Jones)