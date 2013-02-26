CAIRO Feb 26 A hot air balloon crashed near the
Egyptian town of Luxor on Tuesday, killing 19 tourists who were
aboard, a spokesman for companies that operate balloon flights
in the area told Reuters.
Ahmed Aboud added that one tourist and the balloon pilot had
survived the accident, which happened after a gas explosion at
1,000 feet (300 metres). He said the tourists were from a
variety of countries but did not immediately have information on
their nationalities.
"There were 20 passengers aboard. An explosion happened and
19 passengers died. One tourist and the pilot survived," he said
by telephone. Aboud is the representative of eight companies
that operate balloons in Luxor.
(Reporting by Tom Perry; editing by David Stamp)