By Marwa Awad
LUXOR, Egypt, Feb 26 At least 19 people, most of
them Asian and European tourists, died on Tuesday when a hot air
balloon caught fire and crashed near the ancient Egyptian town
of Luxor after a mid-air gas explosion, officials said.
The balloon came down in farmland a few kilometres (miles)
from the Valley of the Kings and pharaonic temples popular with
tourists. Rescue workers gathered the dead from the field where
the charred remains of the balloon, gas canisters and other
pieces of wreckage landed.
One Egyptian was also killed, Health Minister Mohamed
Mostafa Hamed told Reuters, listing the other victims as
tourists from Japan, China, France, Britain and Hungary.
Earlier, officials had said all the dead were foreigners.
The balloon crashed on the west bank of the Nile river,
where many of the area's major historical sites are located.
Konny Matthews, assistant manager of Luxor's Al Moudira
hotel, said she heard an explosion at about 7 a.m. (0500 GMT).
"It was a huge bang. It was a frightening bang, even though it
was several kilometres away from the hotel," she said by phone.
"Some of my employees said that their homes were shaking."
Ahmed Aboud, head of an association representing Luxor
balloon operators, said the fire had begun in the pipe linking
the gas canisters to the burner. He said it was an accident.
The deaths were caused by burns and injuries sustained in
the fall, said Mohamed Mustafa, a doctor at the hospital where
the injured were treated.
The pilot survived by jumping from the basket, Aboud said.
The British government said two British citizens and a
British resident of Egypt had been killed. "We can also confirm
that one other British national was involved and is in a stable
condition," a British foreign ministry statement said.
Two French citizens were killed, according to France's
foreign ministry. The Japanese embassy in Cairo said it believed
four Japanese had been aboard and had sent staff to Luxor to
confirm this.
Transport accidents are frequent in Egypt. Dozens of
children were killed in November when the bus they were on
collided with a train. Accidents affecting foreign tourists are
rarer, but not unusual. Five Germans were killed in December in
a bus crash near a Red Sea resort.
A LOUD EXPLOSION
U.S. photographer Christopher Michel, who was on board
another balloon, told Britain's Sky News television that the
balloon was one of eight flying at the time. "We heard a loud
explosion behind us. I looked back and saw lots of smoke. It
wasn't immediately clear that it was a balloon," he said.
Hot air ballooning at dawn is popular with tourists, who are
a mainstay of the Egyptian economy, although visitor numbers
have fallen sharply since a 2011 uprising that toppled President
Hosni Mubarak. Two years of political instability have kept many
foreign tourists away.
Tourism accounted for more than a 10th of Egypt's gross
domestic product before the revolt. In 2010, about 14.7 million
visitors came to Egypt, but this slumped to 9.8 million the next
year.
Wael Ibrahim, head of the tour guides' syndicate in Luxor,
said he did not expect the accident to make the situation worse
for tour operators in the area than it already was. "We've
already been affected badly in Egypt," he said.
Some tourists may be more wary of activities like hot air
ballooning, he said, but added: "This (type of) accident could
happen anywhere in the world."
Last year a balloon plunged to the ground in flames in
Slovenia, killing four people and injuring 28.
Egyptian Civil Aviation Minister Wael el-Maadawi said a
committee from the ministry was heading to Luxor to investigate
the incident. He said hot air balloon flights would be stopped
until an investigation into the cause of the accident.
"We cannot say whether this was because of maintenance or
human (error) until the investigation committee is completely
done with its investigation," he told Al Jazeera TV's Egyptian
channel.
