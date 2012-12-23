* MAF in talks to buy Metro, Kheir Zaman from Mansour Group
- sources
* Deal valued at between $200 mln- $300 mln
* Due diligence under way - source
By Praveen Menon and Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Dec 23 Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), is
in talks with Egypt's Mansour Group, owned by billionaire
Mohammed Mansour, to buy its supermarket business in a deal
valued at $200 million to $300 million, three sources aware of
the discussions said.
Mansour Group, also the largest distributor of General
Motors cars in Egypt, is aiming to sell supermarket chain
Metro and discount grocery store Kheir Zaman, the sources said,
speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter is not public.
The ongoing discussions signal increased appetite by
Gulf-based firms to expand their presence in the most populous
Arab state at a time when valuations are low due to the
political strife in the North African country.
Gulf banks have bought assets from their European
counterparts in Egypt but the interest in Mansour Group's
supermarket business shows the focus may now be spreading to
other sectors such as retail where growth prospects are seen
promising in the longer term.
MAF is the sole franchisee of French hypermarket chain
Carrefour in the Middle East.
Due diligence on the deal is currently under way and a
decision could be taken as early as January, one of the sources
said.
MAF Group declined to comment on the report. Mansour Group
was not available for immediate comment.
Metro is Egypt's largest supermarket chain with more than 40
outlets in 10 cities. Kheir Zaman, a discount grocery store, has
over 2,000 employees and 30 stores throughout the country.
EGYPT BULLS
Unlisted MAF, the franchisee for Carrefour hypermarkets in
19 countries and operator of nearly a dozen malls across the
Middle East and North Africa, is keen on expanding in Egypt
through acquisitions, according to one Dubai-based banking
source who is aware of the discussions.
Carrefour Egypt, which has 13 outlets across the country, is
a joint venture between MAF and the parent firm.
"As a regional investor, MAF would be more comfortable with
the long-term prospects of Egypt than other foreign investors,"
the source said.
"The country has the largest population in the Arab world
and expanding into consumer and retail space is a bet which is
more likely to pay off. No matter what the shape of the economy,
people still need to buy their groceries."
Despite the political turmoil in Egypt, cash-rich Gulf
investors remain interested in raising their presence after last
year's revolution while European banks looking to repair damaged
balance sheets have been selling overseas units.
BNP Paribas agreed to sell its Egyptian arm for
$500 million to Dubai lender Emirates NBD last week.
This month Societe Generale also agreed to sell
its majority stake in National Societe Generale Bank
to Qatar National Bank for $2 billion.
Mansour Group is also a stakeholder in French lender Credit
Agricole's Egyptian business and runs McDonald's
Corp's chain in Egypt among its other businesses.
(Editing by Jason Neely)