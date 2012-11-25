CAIRO Nov 25 Egypt's main stock index plunged 6 percent on Sunday in the first trading session since President Mohamed Mursi ignited a political crisis by expanding his powers.

Stocks crashed just after the 0830 GMT opening. The stock exchange suspended trading until 0901 GMT, the stock exchange said.

"We are back to square one, politically, socially, unrest, clashes and so on," said Mohamed Radwan of Pharos Securities.