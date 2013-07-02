(Adds closing share prices, currency and CDS rates, analyst
CAIRO, July 2 Egyptian shares surged to a
three-week high on Tuesday and the currency strengthened a day
after the armed forces gave Islamist President Mohamed Mursi a
virtual ultimatum to share power.
Local investors believe army intervention in the political
crisis could help put an end to 30 months of instability that
has frightened away investors and tourists and drained the
country's finances.
Nationwide protests against Mursi prompted the army to tell
feuding politicians they had 48 hours to compromise or it would
impose its own road map for the country.
The bourse's benchmark index, reopening after a
bank holiday on Monday to mark the start of a new fiscal year,
jumped 4.9 percent to its highest close since June 9.
The Egyptian pound strengthened on the black market.
One dealer in central Cairo said he was selling dollars at 7.65
pounds and buying dollars at 7.60 pounds compared to 7.70 and
7.65 on Monday.
Outside of Egypt, the fixed-income market was more skittish,
with the cost of insuring Egyptian debt against default surging
to record highs of above 900 on Monday before slipping back to
875, Markit said.
The CDS market was too illiquid to give a price on Tuesday,
Markit said.
Share prices had fallen 12 percent in June on fears a mass
protest called for June 30 might deteriorate into violence,
further aggravating a deteriorating economy. The main protests
passed off peacefully, with only scattered incidents of violence
elsewhere.
"I think they were expecting a lot worse to happen on the
30th," said Allen Sandeep, head of research at Naeem Brokerage,
adding that the market may now be overreacting in the other
direction.
"People expect that Mursi will go tomorrow and everything
will be fine. But I think this is going to drag on. Even without
Mursi being in power we still have to see what alternatives
there will be."
The political wing of Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood called on
supporters on Tuesday to take to the streets to resist an army
move that a spokesman compared to the coup which brought Egypt
six decades of military-backed rule.
But Mursi looked increasingly isolated, with the liberal
opposition refusing to talk to him, millions of Egyptians in the
street protesting against him and at least five of his ministers
resigning from his government.
"It's a relief rally. The market has been sold off very
heavily in the last few weeks," said Simon Kitchen, strategist
for EFG Hermes. "The political environment is still very fluid,
so its not certain how long this can last."
Shares soared in companies considered close the government
of Hosni Mubarak, who was ousted from the presidency in a 2011
popular uprising.
Private equity firm Citadel Capital leapt by the
10 percent maximum allowed under stock exchange rules. Among
property developers SODIC rose 10 percent and Talaat
Moustafa 5.7 percent.
Ezz Steel, whose former chairman Ahmed Ezz was
cleared of monopoly charges by a judge on Sunday, jumped 9.9
percent. Ezz was a senior member of Mubarak's now-dissolved
National Democratic Party.
