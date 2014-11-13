BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
CAIRO Nov 13 Egyptian property developer Medinet Nasr's third-quarter net profit rose 158 percent from a year earlier to 46.8 million Egyptian pounds ($6.6 million), the company said on Thursday.
Medinet Nasr also reported a 162 percent increase in revenues to 118 million Egyptian pounds on the back of a successful housing development near Cairo International Airport.
"The strong performance in our flagship Tag Sultan development is a testament to the project's clear selling proposition and to our ability to properly position it in the market," said Ahmed El Hitamy, the company's General Manager.
(1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting By Shadi Bushra; editing by David Clarke)
