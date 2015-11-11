BRIEF-Platinum Asia Investments intends to sell PAI shares & exercise options
* Manager intends to sell pai shares & exercise options-pai.ax
CAIRO Nov 11 Egyptian property developer Medinet Nasr reported a 9-month net profit of 154.37 million Egyptian pounds ($19.22 million), down from 162 million in the same period last year, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. ($1 = 8.0300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Manager intends to sell pai shares & exercise options-pai.ax
* Placing agents agree, as agents of clear lift, to subscribe for up to 200 million placing shares at placing price of hk$0.62 per placing share