* Sadat station, beneath Tahrir, is one of biggest on Cairo
metro
* Big security presence as it re-opens
* Commuters happy, some say shows life returning to normal
By Ahmed Aboulenein
CAIRO, June 17 Egypt reopened a major downtown
Cairo metro station on Wednesday after a two-year closure,
signalling government confidence in the security situation
despite several low-level attacks in the capital.
Located below Tahrir Square, a symbol of the popular
uprising that toppled veteran leader Hosni Mubarak in 2011,
Sadat metro station is one of only two stations linking the
network's two main lines.
Authorities shut the station in August 2013 when hundreds of
supporters of former Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, ousted by
the army after mass protests against his rule, were shot dead at
two Cairo protest camps and thousands more rounded up.
Egypt has defended its actions against protesters, saying
they were given opportunities to disperse peacefully, and blamed
Muslim Brotherhood militants for the violence.
The station opened to little fanfare early on Wednesday with
a large security presence.
Metal detectors, surveillance cameras, baggage screening
x-ray machines and half a dozen policemen greeted commuters at
the station's entrances, not all of which were in operation.
Policemen were posted at turnstiles, checking tickets
manually. A row of plain-clothed policemen brandishing assault
rifles and uniformed conscripts also stood guard inside the
station. Policemen manned each side of the platform.
"Opening the station is a very good thing. It shows the
return of security and the government's control over the
Egyptian street," said commuter Samuel Aziz, a doctor.
"This sends a message of assurance to the Egyptian people,
foreign investors and people in other countries that stability
has returned to Egypt."
One woman passenger ululated joyfully, another group of
women chanted "Long live Egypt," as they alighted.
Militants have stepped up attacks since Mursi's ouster.
While most of the worst attacks have hit the Sinai Peninsula,
the focus of an insurgency, smaller blasts have become
increasingly common in Cairo and other cities.
A suicide bomber blew himself up near the ancient Karnak
Temple in the southern city of Luxor in June, wounding four
Egyptians.
The outlawed Muslim Brotherhood has called for a "popular
uprising" to be held on Friday after a court sentenced Mursi and
other Brotherhood leaders to death on Tuesday.
But with thousands of Islamists jailed, it is unlikely that
Friday will see a big turnout.
Authorities say the Brotherhood is a threat to national
security; the group says it is committed to peaceful activism.
