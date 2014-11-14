CAIRO Nov 14 Egypt has issued the country's
first law regulating microfinance services, the Egyptian
Supervisory Authority said late on Thursday.
The law regulates microfinance funding by non-bank sources
including companies and non-governmental organisations and puts
them under the authority of the financial regulator, known as
EFSA. Banks will continue to be regulated by the central bank.
The law, approved by the country's interim cabinet in May,
was issued by decree by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi after
approval by the State Council.
In the absence of a parliament, Sisi has been using his
legislative authority to introduce economic reforms, which have
been welcomed by investors, whilst also curtailing political
freedoms.
The government consulted the World Bank and other
institutions when drawing up the law, EFSA said. The rules for
microfinance, the provision of extremely small loans, could help
to create jobs by giving individual entrepreneurs a start.
Executives from U.S. companies visiting Egypt this week
said the country needed to promote the growth of small companies
to develop its economy.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Ali Abdelatti; Writing by Maggie
Fick; Editing by Susan Fenton)