* Sinai militancy attracts cousins from Nile Delta hamlet
* Men left families to mount Sept. 21 attack on Israel
* Islamist cleric sees risk; others play down threat
By Tom Perry
MIT KHAQAN, Egypt, Oct 10 When they left their
village north of Cairo on Aug. 27, Ahmed Waguih and Bahaa
Zaqzouq told their families they were going on holiday. A few
weeks later and hundreds of miles away, the cousins were killed
mounting a cross-border raid into Israel.
Bahaa, 26, had for years spoken of his wish to die "a
martyr". But Ahmed loved life, recalled his father, Waguih
Ibrahim who is struggling to comprehend how the mild-mannered
28-year-old abandoned his two infant daughters and wife for a
suicide mission at the distant Sinai border.
"I just don't understand this fundamental, quick
transformation," he said during an interview at the family home
in Mit Khaqan, a hamlet in the Nile Delta. "Who transformed this
young man and led him to this?"
The role of these two young men in the Sept. 21 attack shows
that militant groups that have flourished in Sinai since Hosni
Mubarak was toppled are drawing in recruits from well beyond the
desert peninsula, suggesting their ideas are appealing to a
wider - if still limited - audience.
As the state that is now led by Islamists tries to crush the
armed groups in Sinai, the incident hints at the broader
ideological challenge they face confronting militancy in Egypt,
where such ideas have long existed but now flow more freely than
under Mubarak, who reined in Islamists of all stripes.
"This kind of religious market is really flourishing now,"
said Khalil al-Anani, an expert on Islamist movements based at
Durham University in England. He listed schools from the al
Qaeda-inspired Sinai militants to the Muslim Brotherhood, the
group that propelled President Mohamed Mursi to office.
"If you don't strengthen the moderate mainstream, I am
afraid the extremists will increase. This will be a very
significant challenge for the Brotherhood."
The mountainous desert terrain of Sinai is a world removed
from the lush farm land surrounding Mit Khaqan, the sleepy
hamlet where Ahmed and Bahaa were raised. Just how the pair
ended up in Sinai is a mystery to the people who knew them.
Of the two, Bahaa had shown more signs of fundamentalism.
Neighbours remember how as a child he had preferred prayer to
play, though say he never tried to force his ideas on anyone. He
always seemed comfortably off, apparently thanks to an
inheritance left by his father who died when he was a child.
Before leaving, he shaved his beard.
"I asked him why. He laughed and said: 'Pray that God will
see me through.' That was the last I saw of him," said Rami Ali,
one of his neighbours.
Ahmed had never spent a night away from home until the day
he left the village, making sure he could not be contacted by
leaving his mobile phone behind.
"Ahmed never spoke about politics. He never spoke about the
Palestinian issue. He bought a lute and took music lessons,
though fundamentalists say music is forbidden," said his father,
Ibrahim, as one of his two other sons displayed photos of Ahmed,
smiling and clean-shaven, on a laptop.
Ahmed had earned a respectable living fixing household goods
in a workshop beneath his house. Raised by his father with a
moderate understanding of Islam, he had also made a name for
himself as a singer of religious songs.
"A DANGER TO EGYPT"
A Sinai-based group called Ansar Bayt al-Maqdes claimed
responsibility for the attack in which an Israeli soldier was
killed. A third militant who took part in the attack was also
killed, but there has been no word on his identity. The three
were well armed and had explosive belts, the Israeli army said.
The villagers learnt of their fate when an Egyptian TV
station showed photos of the attackers' bodies, which had not
been identified until then. Their families collected them from a
morgue in Ismailia on Sept. 30, following investigations by the
military prosecutor, and buried them the same day in Mit Khaqan.
They are being remembered as martyrs in the village - a
status that reflects popular antipathy towards Israel more than
three decades after it made peace with Egypt.
The Mursi administration has assured Israel that the peace
treaty signed in 1979 by President Anwar Sadat - who was later
assassinated by Islamist gunmen - is safe. But Mursi has also
kept the Israeli government at arm's length, and avoids
referring to Israel by name in public remarks.
Efforts to curb the militancy in Sinai have been stepped up
since an Aug. 5 attack by militants who killed 16 Egyptian
border guards, seized an armoured vehicle and used it to break
through the border in another attack Israel. The perpetrators of
that attack have yet to be identified.
"The majority of Salafi Jihadi groups now focus on Israel,"
said Anani of Durham University. "You can find people from
everywhere in Egypt and even people from outside Egypt: Saudis,
Libyans."
Residents of Sheikh Zuweid, near the border with Israel,
reported seeing numerous people from out of town ahead of the
Aug. 5 attack.
The Nour Party, an ultraorthodox Salafi group that is part
of the political mainstream, has been sending preachers to Sinai
in an effort to combat militant concepts such as "takfir" -
which allows one Muslim to declare another an infidel.
Yousri Hamed, a Nour Party spokesman, said such ideas were
limited and was dismissive of their existence beyond Sinai.
"They might be individuals who do not work in the open because
they cannot confront society. You don't notice them unless they
gather in a place and begin practicing deviant ideas."
Nageh Ibrahim, another Islamist preacher, believes militant
ideas have spread widely since Mubarak was ousted.
He has warned of the scope for attacks in Cairo itself once
the government manages to get a grip on Sinai and chokes the
passage of militants seeking to strike Israel.
Ibrahim was one of the founders of al-Gama'a al-Islamiya - a
once armed group that renounced violence over decade ago. He is
advocating intense efforts to fight militant ideologies.
"These ideas are present in all of Egypt," he said in a
telephone interview. "I confront these ideas because I believe
they are contrary to the interests of the nation and Islamic
civilisation."