CAIRO Nov 26 Egypt's justice minister said on Monday he believed President Mohamed Mursi would agree with the country's highest judicial authority on its proposal that would limit the scope of a presidential decree to expand Mursi's powers.

The statement issued by the Supreme Judicial Council on Sunday night said Mursi's decree should apply only to "sovereign matters", suggesting it did not reject outright the declaration, which has triggered violent street protests. The council meets Mursi later on Monday.

Justice Minister Ahmed Mekky, speaking about the council statement, said: "I believe President Mohamed Mursi wants that." His comments were reported by the official state news agency.