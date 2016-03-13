CAIRO Egypt's justice minister was asked to resign by the prime minister on Sunday, judicial sources said, after being criticised for saying he would jail Islam's Prophet Mohammad himself if he broke the law.

Ahmed al-Zend's comments came in a televised interview on Friday. He immediately said "God forgive me", and on Saturday issued an apology in another interview. It was not immediately clear who would replace him.

His predecessor was also forced to resign last May after saying the son of a garbage collector would be ineligible to serve as a judge.

(Reporting by Haithem Ahmed and Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Kevin Liffey)