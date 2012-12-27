CAIRO Dec 27 An Islamist Egyptian cabinet
member resigned on Thursday, saying he disagreed with the slow
pace of reform, in a move that highlighted growing divisions in
the crisis-hit government.
It was the second resignation in Egypt's cabinet since
Communications Minister Hany Mahmoud quit citing his "inability
to adapt to the government's working culture".
Mohamed Mahsoub, a member of a centrist party which has
recently backed Mursi, said he was resigning from his post as
minister for parliamentary affairs because he believed the
government needed to change more radically.
Mursi had earlier said he would task Prime Minister Hisham
Kandil, an independent technocrat, with making limited cabinet
changes ahead of a parliamentary election in early 2013 but
Mahsoub hinted he wanted Kandil himself to be removed.
"I have reached a clear conclusion that a lot of the
policies and efforts contradict with my personal beliefs and I
don't see them as representative of our people's aspirations,"
Mahsoub said in a resignation letter published on his Wasat
Party's Facebook page.
He added that Egypt needed "radically different policies and
methods".
(Reporting By Tamim Elyan; Editing by Maria Golovnina)