UPDATE 2-Most bad loans in Italian banks do not require quick sale - Visco
* Head of Bank of Italy tries to reduce pressure on ailing lenders
CAIRO, March 31 Egypt's M2 money supply rose by 15.4 percent in the year to the end of February, the central bank said on Sunday.
Money supply rose to 1,211.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($178.05 billion) from 1,198.1 billion pounds at the end of January and 1,050.1 billion pounds at the end of February, 2012.
Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg):
(In bln pounds)
Feb 2013 Jan 2013 Feb 2012 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1,211.3 1,198.1 1,050.1
* Head of Bank of Italy tries to reduce pressure on ailing lenders
NEW YORK/PARIS, April 11 Altice USA, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV put together by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, on Tuesday filed for an initial public offering that seeks to raise $1 billon to $2 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter.