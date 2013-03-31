CAIRO, March 31 Egypt's M2 money supply rose by 15.4 percent in the year to the end of February, the central bank said on Sunday.

Money supply rose to 1,211.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($178.05 billion) from 1,198.1 billion pounds at the end of January and 1,050.1 billion pounds at the end of February, 2012.

Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg):

(In bln pounds)

Feb 2013 Jan 2013 Feb 2012 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1,211.3 1,198.1 1,050.1