CAIRO, Aug 29 Egypt's M2 money supply climbed by
19.4 percent in the year to the end of July, the central bank
said on Thursday.
Money supply rose to 1.316 trillion Egyptian pounds ($188
billion) from 1.296 trillion at the end of June and 1.102
trillion at the end of July 2012.
Following is a table of the latest M2 figures in billions of
Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website
(www.cbe.org.eg):
(In bln pounds) July 2013 June 2013 July 2012
Domestic liquidity (M2) 1,316.2 1,295.8 1,101.9
($1 = 6.9850 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Toby Chopra)