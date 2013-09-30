CAIRO, Sept 30 Egypt's M2 money supply climbed by 19.2 percent in the year to the end of August, the central bank said on Monday. Money supply rose to 1.329 trillion Egyptian pounds ($192.8 billion) from 1.316 trillion at the end of July and 1.115.3 trillion at the end of August 2012. Following is a table of the latest M2 figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg): (In bln pounds) Aug 2013 July 2013 Aug 2012 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1,329.5 1,316.2 1,115.3 ($1 = 6.8918 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Tom Perry)