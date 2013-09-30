BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
CAIRO, Sept 30 Egypt's M2 money supply climbed by 19.2 percent in the year to the end of August, the central bank said on Monday. Money supply rose to 1.329 trillion Egyptian pounds ($192.8 billion) from 1.316 trillion at the end of July and 1.115.3 trillion at the end of August 2012. Following is a table of the latest M2 figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg): (In bln pounds) Aug 2013 July 2013 Aug 2012 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1,329.5 1,316.2 1,115.3 ($1 = 6.8918 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Tom Perry)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .