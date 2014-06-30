CAIRO, June 30 Egypt's M2 money supply rose 17.02 percent in the year to the end of May, the central bank said on Monday. Money supply rose to 1,484.42 billion Egyptian pounds ($207.61 billion) from 1,268.51 billion pounds at the end of May 2013. Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg): (In bln pounds) May 2014 April 2014 May 2013 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1,484.4 1,459.6 1,268.5 ($1 = 7.1501 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)