CAIRO Oct 30 Egypt's M2 money supply rose 15.63 percent in September compared with the same month last year, the central bank said on Thursday.

The money supply rose to 1.544 trillion Egyptian pounds ($216 billion).

Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg): (In trillions of pounds)

Sept 2014 Aug 2014 Sept 2013 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1.54367 1.55738 1.33497 ($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting by Shadi Bushra, editing by John Stonestreet)