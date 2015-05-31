CAIRO May 31 Egypt's M2 money supply was up 16.5 percent at the end of April from a year earlier, the central bank said on Sunday.

M2 money supply stood at 1.7 trillion Egyptian pounds at the end of April 2015, compared to 1.46 trillion at the end of April 2014.

Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply figures in trillions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg):

(In trillions of pounds)

April 2015 March 2015 April 2014 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1.7004 1.6822 1.4596 ($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Shadi Bushra. Editing by Jane Merriman)