BRIEF-Rent-A-Center says had held discussions with Engaged Capital to reach resolution - SEC Filing
* Rent-A-Center inc - board, management have held discussions with engaged capital to maintain a constructive dialogue and reach a resolution
CAIRO, Jan 31 Egypt's M2 money supply was up 18.6 percent at the end of December from a year earlier, the central bank said on its website. The money supply stood at 1.9 trillion Egyptian pounds, it said. Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply figures in trillions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg): Dec 2015 Nov 2015 Dec 2014 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1.905 1.877 1.607 (Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Rent-A-Center inc - board, management have held discussions with engaged capital to maintain a constructive dialogue and reach a resolution
DAKAR, May 22 Gambian authorities have seized assets including 86 bank accounts and 131 properties linked to former president Yahya Jammeh, an official said on Monday, as an investigation into the veteran ruler's wealth gathers pace.