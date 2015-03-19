BRIEF-Alcentra Capital Corp declares regular dividend of $0.34 per share
* Alcentra Capital Corporation announces first quarter earnings and declares regular dividend of $0.34 per share
CAIRO, March 19 Egypt's state-owned Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) has applied for a listing on the Cairo stock exchange with capital of 2.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($302 million), a bourse statement said on Thursday.
The listing is part of a flurry of initial public offerings, mergers and rights issues that have boosted activity on the EGX , which had struggled to win investor confidence during four years of political and economic turmoil since the Arab Spring uprising. ($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by David Goodman)
* Alcentra Capital Corporation announces first quarter earnings and declares regular dividend of $0.34 per share
* Qtrly same property NOI up 1.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: