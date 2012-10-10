CAIRO Oct 10 Egypt's financial regulator has
proposed changes to the mortgage law to allow remortgaging and
higher borrowing levels for people on low incomes, in a drive to
boost home ownership in the country of 83 million.
However, Ashraf el-Sharkawy, chairman of the Egyptian
Financial Services Authority (EFSA), announcing the proposals on
Wednesday, said that no changes could go ahead until they were
approved by a yet-to-be-elected parliament to replace the one
dissolved this year. No election date has been set.
Conservative lending rules and red tape have long been
blamed for holding back development of the mortgage sector in
Egypt. As well as helping more people to buy their own home,
particularly poorer Egyptians, economists say a more active
mortgage industry would boost the economy.
Mortgage lending is equivalent to less than half a percent
of gross domestic product (GDP) in Egypt, compared to 13 percent
in Morocco, according to a 2011 report on Africa housing by
FinMark Trust, a body mainly funded by British government aid.
Mortgage lending in Britain, by comparison, is equivalent to
about 80 percent of GDP.
"The mortgage finance industry needs a push in Egypt,"
Sharkawy told a Euromoney conference in Cairo.
"Now it is time to change this law to add new instruments:
remortgage, refinance your mortgage, equity finance and other
types of finance like murabaha finance," he said, referring to
the Islamic financial instrument "murabaha".
He said one change to the law proposed by EFSA involved
increasing the amount that those on low incomes could borrow,
raising the value of installments they could pay each month to
40 percent of their salary, up from 25 percent.
"Because of the (property) price increase this 25 percent
cannot buy a small flat," he said. "So we are suggesting to have
it up to 40 percent."
The shortfall in affordable housing in Egypt is the highest
in the Middle East and North Africa region at 1.5 million units,
followed by Iraq at 1 million and Morocco at 600,000, according
to a 2011 report by property firm Jones Lang LaSalle.
The report also said that 80 percent of Egyptians fell into
the low-income sector.
The government is seeking to revive the economy and improve
the lives of poorer sections of society who complained of being
left out during economic liberalisation under ousted leader
Hosni Mubarak.
But, highlighting a deadlock in policy action that is
frustrating investors in Egypt, Sharkawy said the changes to the
mortgage law needed approval by a parliament that has yet to be
elected. He said the draft changes had been sent to the cabinet
four months ago.
The lower house of parliament, elected earlier this year,
was dissolved based on a court order that declared the vote
violated the constitution. But new elections will not be held
until a new constitution, still being drafted, is written.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Edmund Blair and Susan
Fenton)