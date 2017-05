Egypt's ousted President Hosni Mubarak sits inside a dock at the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

CAIRO The retrial of former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak launched on Saturday has been adjourned until June 8, the presiding judge said.

Mubarak and his former interior minister, Habib el-Adli, were convicted and sentenced to life in prison last June for failing to stop the killing of protesters in the uprising that swept him from power in 2011.

The retrial was ordered after an appeals court in January accepted appeals lodged by both the prosecution and the defence.

(Reporting by Tom Perry and Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Mark Heinrich)