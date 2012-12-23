CAIRO Dec 23 A Cairo court has decided it will
rule on the appeal of ousted former President Hosni Mubarak on
Jan. 13, a court source said on Sunday, a move that could lead
to Mubarak being retried over the killing of protesters last
year.
Mubarak and former Interior Minister Habib al-Adli were
sentenced to life in prison in June after a court ruled they
were responsible for the deaths of around 850 people who were
killed when security forces tried to quash an uprising against
Mubarak.
The source, speaking after a hearing at a court presided
over by Ahmed Ali Abdel-Rahman, said the court would rule on
appeals lodged by both men on Jan. 13. If their appeals were
accepted, they would be retried, the source said.
The same source said the court would on the same date also
rule on appeals over corruption charges lodged by Mubarak's
sons, Alaa and Gamal.
Mubarak and his two sons are currently being held in Torah
prison in Cairo.
Poverty, police brutality and anger at corruption fuelled
the 18-day revolt that unseated Mubarak.