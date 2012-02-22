Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak lies on his bed while being taken to the courtroom at the police academy in Cairo September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO The verdict in the trial of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, charged with ordering the killing of protesters in the uprising that swept him from power, will be delivered on June 2, the judge said on Wednesday.

"We have vowed to speak the truth. We are committed to this vow," Judge Ahmed Refaat said. "It is a commitment that justice and truth will be our constitution."

Former Interior Minister Habib al-Adli and six other senior police officers also face charges of ordering the killing of protesters during the 18-day uprising that toppled Mubarak, when about 850 people died. The prosecution is seeking the death sentence for Mubarak, Adli and four of the others.

Mubarak and his two sons are also standing trial on charges of corruption.

Refaat said the session in which he will read the verdict would be open to media and broadcast live. Apart from the opening few sessions, the trial has been kept off the air.

Mubarak said he had nothing to add to his lawyer's defence. "I have no comment. I will suffice with what the lawyer has to say," he said.

On the final day of the trial, Adli told the court the killing was the work of foreign conspirators who fired from rooftops at protesters to spark a confrontation with police.

"There was a foreign plot that targeted Egypt and which cooperated with agents inside. This plot did not rely only on foreigners but also on people from within," he added.

Adli said his police force had only used internationally recognised methods for handing protests.

(Writing by Marwa Awad and Tom Perry; Editing by Patrick Werr and Peter Graff)