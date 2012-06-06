A supporter of deposed president Hosni Mubarak holds his picture after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

CAIRO The health of Egypt's former leader Hosni Mubarak has deteriorated since he was sent to prison on Saturday and it is likely he will moved to a hospital, the state news agency reported on Wednesday.

Mubarak, 84, was given artificial respiration five times in recent hours and doctors treating him have recommended he be transferred to a military or other large hospital, news agency MENA said, citing unnamed officials.

The deposed leader was suffering from nervous shock, severe depression and an increase in his blood pressure, reported MENA, summarising the findings of a medical team which examined him.

Mubarak was sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the killing of hundreds of protesters during last year's popular uprising. He was moved to Tora prison in Cairo.

