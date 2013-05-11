CAIRO May 11 Former Egyptian leader Hosni
Mubarak said it was too early to judge President Mohamed Mursi,
saying the Islamist politician faced a difficult job, in
comments billed as his first interview since his removal from
power in 2011.
El-Watan newspaper said its journalist broke through
security lines to speak to Mubarak on Saturday before his
retrial on charges of complicity in the death of protesters
killed in the popular uprising that swept him from office.
"He is a new president who is carrying out weighty missions
for the first time, and we shouldn't judge him now," Mubarak
said in the remarks published on Sunday.
El-Watan, which is fiercely critical of Mursi and the Muslim
Brotherhood, said its journalist spoke to Mubarak, 85, just
before he entered the court.
Mubarak, who was president for almost 30 years, said he was
saddened by what he described as the difficult conditions facing
the poor and the Egyptian economy, which has been hammered by
political instability that has frightened off tourists and
investors.
"This is the secret of my sadness: to see the poor in this
condition," said Mubarak, who was toppled by an uprising fuelled
by economic hardship.
He said he was worried by the prospect of Egypt concluding
an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a $4.8
billion loan seen as vital to supporting the economy. The loan
would bring austerity measures likely to curb subsidy spending.
Economists fault the Mubarak-era subsidy regime for failing
to target state support at the most needy. The Mursi
administration says it wants to better direct the subsidies.
Mubarak said the poor were at the heart of his
decision-making, especially when it came to subsidy spending on
staples.
"I fear for the country because of the IMF loan," he said.
"Its terms are very difficult, and represent a great danger to
the Egyptian economy later on. This will then hit the poor
citizen, and the low-income bracket," he said.
With parliamentary elections approaching later this year,
the Mursi administration has yet to conclude an IMF deal.
Mubarak also said he was concerned about lax security,
apparently referring to increased crime, and a rise in Islamist
militancy in the Sinai Peninsula.
He added, "History will judge and I am still certain that
the coming generations will view me fairly."