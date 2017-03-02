Ousted Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak looks towards his supporters outside the area where he is hospitalized during the celebrations of the 43rd anniversary of the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, at Maadi military hospital on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO Egypt's top appeals court found Hosni Mubarak innocent on Thursday of involvement in the killing of protesters during the 2011 uprising that ended his 30-year rule, in a final ruling that could see the former president walk free.

After an all-day hearing, Judge Ahmed Abdel Qawi announced: "The court has found the defendant innocent."

The court also rejected demands by lawyers of the victims to reopen civil suits, leaving no remaining option for appeal or retrial.

(Reporting by Haitham Ahmed and Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)