CAIRO, June 12 The two sons of Egypt's ousted
President Hosni Mubarak will go on trial for charges of stock
market manipulation on July 9, judicial sources said on Tuesday.
Egyptian authorities announced last month that Gamal and
Alaa Mubarak, together with seven other men, would face charges
of violating stock market and central bank rules to make
unlawful profits through the dealing of shares in Al Watany Bank
of Egypt.
Mubarak's eldest son, Alaa, is a businessman. His brother
Gamal, a former banker, was widely viewed as a being groomed for
Egypt's top job until Mubarak was toppled in February 2011.
Mubarak, 84, was sentenced to life imprisonment on June 2 in
the first trial in an ordinary court of an Arab leader ousted in
a popular uprising. Mubarak's health has worsened in jail and by
Monday was "very critical", his lawyer said.
Many Egyptians believe Mubarak, his family, his aides and
associates amassed wealth illegally during his three decades in
power while most Egyptians struggled in grinding poverty.
The seven other defendants in the stock market manipulation
case were released on bail and barred from travel. But the
Mubarak sons who were ordered to remain in detention with their
assets frozen pending trial.
The public prosecutor's statement in May said that others
referred to trial with Mubarak's sons include Yasser El
Mallawany and Hassan Heikal, board members and joint chief
executives officers of investment bank EFG-Hermes.
EFG said it would defend the two executives against the
accusations.
Other corruption charges against Gamal and Alaa Mubarak were
dropped by a court this month because a statute of limitations
on them had expired.
(Reporting by Mohamed Abdellah and Dina Zayed; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)