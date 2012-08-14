Aug 14 Here is a look at events as Egyptian
President Mohamed Mursi's move to curb the influence of the
military is challenged.
Feb. 11, 2011 - President Hosni Mubarak steps down after
anti-government demonstrations erupt across Egypt in January. A
military council led by Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi takes
over. Mubarak is sentenced to life in prison in June for his
role in the killing of protesters.
March 19 - Egyptians approve amendments to the constitution
in a referendum. The amendments are designed to pave the way for
parliamentary and presidential elections.
Nov. 21 - An interim government resigns after protests in
Tahrir Square against the slow pace of transition. Four days
later, the military council names Kamal al-Ganzouri to head a
government of national salvation. On Nov. 28, voting in a phased
parliamentary election begins.
Jan. 3-4, 2012 - Election ends. The Muslim Brotherhood's
Freedom and Justice Party takes more than two fifths of the
seats, followed by an ultra-orthodox Salafi Islamist party with
more than one fifth.
June 14 - Supreme court dissolves parliament days before the
presidential run-off. Some Islamists and liberals decry a
military "coup". Court upholds ex-military man Ahmed Shafik's
right to run for president and curbs powers of future president.
June 24 - Mursi is declared winner of the second round of a
presidential election. He is sworn in on June 30.
July 8 - Mursi decrees that the dissolved parliament should
reconvene until a new one is elected - an attempt to reverse the
court decision to dismiss the assembly. The assembly meets
briefly but Mursi's move is later overruled by the same court.
Aug. 8 - In response to popular anger at the government and
army leadership over an attack days before in which gunmen
killed 16 Egyptian border guards at the Sinai frontier with
Israel, Mursi appoints a new national intelligence chief and
sacks the governor of north Sinai.
Aug. 12 - Mursi dismisses Tantawi and the armed forces chief
of staff Sami Enan and quashes a military order curbing the
president's powers.
Aug. 14 - Mursi is to face a lawsuit over his decision to
scrap army-imposed curbs on the president's powers after a legal
challenge is filed in Egypt's administrative court by lawyer
Mohamed Salem.