Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi

CAIRO Ousted Egyptian leader Mohamed Mursi was defiant on the first day of his trial on Monday, chanting 'Down with military rule', and calling himself the country's only 'legitimate' president, a Reuters witness said.

Mursi, who was toppled by the army in July after mass protests against his rule, appeared angry and interrupted the session repeatedly, prompting a judge to temporarily adjourn the case, the witness said.

