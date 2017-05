Former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi sits behind bars with other Muslim Brotherhood members at a court in the outskirts of Cairo, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih/Files

CAIRO An Egyptian court sentenced ousted President Mohamed Mursi to 20 years in prison without parole on Tuesday for the killing of protesters in December 2012, in a decision broadcast on state television.

It was the first ruling against Muslim Brotherhood leader Mursi since the army toppled him in 2013 after mass protests against his rule. The decision can be appealed.

(Reporting By Stephen Kalin Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)