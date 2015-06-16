CAIRO An Egyptian court sentenced former Islamist President Mohamed Mursi to death on Tuesday in a case related to a 2011 mass jail break.
The court had sought the death penalty for Mursi in May and referred its recommendation to Grand Mufti Shawqi Allam, the country's most senior religious authority, a step required by law for death sentences.
The general guide of the Muslim Brotherhood, Mohamed Badie, was also sentenced to death.
The verdicts can be appealed.
