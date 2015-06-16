Former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi sits behind bars with other Muslim Brotherhood members at a court in the outskirts of Cairo, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih/Files

CAIRO An Egyptian court sentenced former Islamist President Mohamed Mursi to death on Tuesday in a case related to a 2011 mass jail break.

The court had sought the death penalty for Mursi in May and referred its recommendation to Grand Mufti Shawqi Allam, the country's most senior religious authority, a step required by law for death sentences.

The general guide of the Muslim Brotherhood, Mohamed Badie, was also sentenced to death.

The verdicts can be appealed.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Yara Bayoumy and Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Andrew Heavens)