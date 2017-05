CAIRO An Egyptian court sentenced influential senior Muslim cleric Sheikh Youssef al-Qaradawi to death in absentia on Tuesday, in a case relating to a mass jail break in 2011.

Former Islamist president Mohamed Mursi was also sentenced to death in that case, along with more than 80 others sentenced in absentia.

