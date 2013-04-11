Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi gives a speech at the Koerber foundation for social challenge in Berlin January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files

CAIRO Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi promoted top army leaders on Thursday and condemned what he called a campaign against the military, after a British newspaper accused the army of torture and killing during the 2011 revolution.

The Guardian said Mursi had since January been sitting on a confidential report from a fact-finding committee recommending the investigation of top army leaders over crimes during the ousting of President Hosni Mubarak.

Without making reference to the Guardian report, state news agency MENA said Mursi had approved the promotions of senior officers in the air force, navy and air defence. No names were given.

Mursi made the decision at a meeting of the Supreme Military Council convened to "calm the situation and end a malaise of the sons of the armed forces" which was due to a "propaganda campaign", MENA said.

The Guardian said on its website (www.guardian.co.uk) the report showed that members of the army had been involved in torture, killings and disappearances of civilians during the 2011 uprising.

It said army doctors had been given orders to operate on wounded protesters without anaesthetic, it added.

Mubarak will go on trial on Saturday for the second time on charges of complicity in the murder of protesters during the uprising that unseated him.

Mubarak, former interior minister Habib al-Adli and four top aides are accused of involvement in the killing of more than 800 protesters who died in the 18-day uprising. Mubarak's two sons, Gamal and Alaa, face retrial on charges of financial corruption.

The military council which took over after Mubarak's overthrow handed over power to Mursi following his election in summer 2012.

