CAIRO Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi will appeal against a conviction for violence, kidnapping and torture imposed by a court in connection with the killing of protesters, his lawyers were quoted as saying by state media on Thursday.

In April, Mursi and 12 other members of the Moslem Brotherhood, including senior figures Mohamed el-Beltagy and Essam el-Erian, were each sentenced to 20 years in prison without parole on the charges.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Michael Georgy and John Stonestreet)