* Public prosecutor says documents passed via intermediaries
* Says included information on Egypt military, state policy
* No immediate comment from Qatar and Al Jazeera
* Move furthers crackdown on outlawed Muslim Brotherhood
(Adds Muslim Brotherhood response)
By Lin Noueihed
CAIRO, Sept 6 Egypt charged ousted president
Mohamed Mursi and nine others on Saturday with endangering
national security by leaking state secrets and sensitive
documents to Qatar, furthering a state crackdown on his outlawed
Muslim Brotherhood.
Relations between Qatar, a Gulf Arab state, and Egypt have
been icy since July 2013, when Egypt's then-army chief Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi toppled Mursi after protests against his rule.
Qatar had supported Mursi, who is already in jail along with
thousands of Brotherhood members, many of whom have been
sentenced to death on separate charges.
Security sources had said last month that Egypt was
investigating Mursi in connection with documents they said were
leaked to Qatar and its satellite news channel Al Jazeera.
The Egyptian public prosecutor's office said on Saturday its
secret investigation had unearthed enough evidence of espionage
to charge Mursi and nine others in a criminal court. The maximum
penalty if convicted is death.
"The inquiries ... exposed humiliating facts and the extent
of the largest conspiracy and treason carried out by the
terrorist Brotherhood organisation against the nation through a
network of spies," it said in a three-page statement.
The public prosecutor said Mursi's aides were involved in
leaking to Qatari intelligence and Al Jazeera, documents which
exposed the location of and weapons held by the Egyptian armed
forces and detailed the country's foreign and domestic policies.
The Qatari Foreign Ministry in Doha did not immediately
respond to requests for comment on the accusations. Al Jazeera,
which has been banned from Egypt, has denied any bias in
reporting events there or any role in aiding the Brotherhood.
The Brotherhood dismissed the charges as political.
"Today is the start of yet another kangaroo trial... Mursi's
trials are politically motivated cases with trumped up charges
and a corrupt judiciary preciding over it," Abdulla El-Haddad, a
Brotherhood spokesman based in Britain, said by email.
Mursi faces trial in five other cases as well, on charges
ranging from violence to insulting the judiciary.
While Sisi has gone on to election as president, Mursi and
other Brotherhood leaders as well as the leading lights of the
2011 popular uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak, many
of them secular activists, now languish in jail.
Hopes of democratic change inspired by the revolt in the
most populous Arab country have since faded.
Sisi promised during his election campaign that the Muslim
Brotherhood would cease to exist under his rule.
Egyptian security forces killed hundreds of Brotherhood
supporters during protests against Mursi's ouster and thousands
of others have since been jailed.
Egypt's oldest Islamist movement, once among Egypt's most
formidable political forces, has been branded a terrorist group
and its assets have been seized by the state. The Brotherhood
formally renounced violence as a means of political change
decades ago and has denied any role in more recent bloodshed.
THE SECRETARY, HIS DAUGHTER AND THE AIR STEWARD
In a detailed statement, the prosecutor said his inquiry had
found that Mursi's secretary Amin al-Srifi abused his position
to slip documents from Egypt's security agencies to Jordanian Al
Jazeera journalist Alaa Sabalan via his own daughter Karima and
four other intermediaries.
It said Sabalan later flew to Doha and met with Al Jazeera
news editor Ibrahim Hilal and a senior Qatari intelligence
officer and a deal was reached for Mursi's aides to hand over
the documents in return for $1 million.
It added that part of that sum was paid after documents were
handed over at Doha airport by an Egyptair steward who acted as
a go-between. Subsequent interrogations had also linked Mursi
and his office manager Ahmed Abdelatti to the case, it said.
Egypt's public prosecutor charged Mursi and his two aides,
Abdelatti and Srifi, as well as seven others including Sabalan
and the air steward in the case. Three of the accused, including
Sabalan and senior Jazeera editor Hilal, are at large and the
prosecutor called for their arrest pending trial.
Egypt's rulers are deeply suspicious of Qatar and anyone who
supports the Brotherhood. Egyptian authorities have long since
closed down the Al Jazeera office in Cairo.
Earlier this year, an Egyptian court jailed three Al Jazeera
journalists for up to 10 years on charges of aiding "a terrorist
group" by broadcasting misinformation that harmed national
security. Al Jazeera has said the charges are baseless.
(Additional reporting by Angus McDowall in Riyadh, Editing by
Mark Heinrich)