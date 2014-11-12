(Adds military statement)
CAIRO Nov 12 Gunmen in a fishing boat opened
fire on an Egyptian naval launch which shot back, killing at
least four of the attackers on Wednesday, security sources and
state media said.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the assault in
the Mediterranean north of the port of Damietta, near the Suez
Canal. The military has faced attacks from Islamist militants
based in the Sinai Peninsula further east, and smugglers also
operate in the area.
The military said in a statement it had destroyed four of
the militants' boats and captured 32 individuals in what it
termed a "terrorist incident." The statement said five navy
forces were wounded and eight others were still unaccounted for.
State-run newspaper Al-Ahram reported soldiers were wounded
and a number of the gunmen had been arrested.
Two militant attacks in the Sinai Peninsula last month
killed 33 security personnel, prompting the army to declare a
three-month state of emergency in the surrounding areas and
clear a security barrier along the border with the Gaza Strip.
Militant attacks have increased since July 2013 when
then-army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi led an army ouster of
elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi following protests
against his rule.
Security sources told Reuters the fire fight happened about
18 km (11 miles) north of the port of Damietta, 50 km west of
the Suez Canal city of Port Said where dozens of commercial
vessels pass each day.
