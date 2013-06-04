CAIRO An Egyptian court sentenced at least 15 U.S. citizens in absentia to five years in jail on Tuesday and one American who stood trial was jailed for two years in a case against foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Judge Makram Awad also ordered the closure of the NGOs, including the U.S.-based International Republican Institute and the National Democratic Institute.

He gave five-year sentences in absentia to 11 other defendants identified by the charge sheet as nationals of Norway, Serbia, Germany and Arab states. At least 11 Egyptians were given one-year suspended sentences.

(Reporting by Cairo bureau; Editing by Louise Ireland)