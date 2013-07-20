(Adds background)
CAIRO, July 20 Egypt said on Saturday it was
highly concerned that Ethiopia had not responded to an
invitation to discuss a dispute over a giant dam that Ethiopia
plans to build on the river Nile.
"Egypt is deeply worried that Ethiopia has not yet reacted
to the invitation Egypt's minister of water and irrigation made
to conduct a meeting in Cairo on the consequences of the dam," a
statement issued by the foreign ministry said.
Egypt fears the dam will reduce water flows vital for its 84
million people.
Recently ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi said last
month that "all options" were open in dealing with the issue,
prompting Ethiopia to say it was ready to defend its $4.7
billion dam, set to be built near its border with Sudan.
The foreign ministry statement, issued just days after an
interim cabinet was sworn into office in Cairo, shows the dam
issue is a major priority for the new government.
Ethiopia summoned the Egyptian ambassador last month after
politicians in Cairo were shown on television suggesting
military action or supporting Ethiopian rebels.
Egypt also last month hosted an experts' meeting to study
the impact of the dam on Egypt and Sudan, the two downstream
Nile states. The foreign ministry said Cairo's proposed meeting
was going to discuss that study, but gave no further details.
Egypt, whose population of 84 million uses almost all of the
Nile water available to it, cites a 1929 pact which entitled
Cairo to 55.5 billion cubic metres a year of the Nile's flow of
around 84 billion cubic metres.
Ethiopia and five other upstream Nile states, such as Kenya
and Uganda, say Egypt's claims are outdated and have signed a
deal effectively stripping Cairo of its veto based on
colonial-era treaties over dam projects on the river.
(Reporting by Ayman Samir, Writing by Yasmine Saleh; editing by
Crispian Balmer)