BRIEF-Sanan Optoelectronics sees Q1 profit up after 2016 rise, to boost U.S. unit's capital
* Says 2016 net profit up 27.9 percent y/y at 2.2 billion yuan ($319.19 million)
CAIRO May 29 Egypt's Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding said on Wednesday that its subsidiary in North Korea, the sole 3G cellular network operator koryolink, had secured two million subscribers.
"When we first acquired the license in North Korea, people thought the service will only be provided to a few privileged individuals," said Orascom executive chairman Naguib Sawiris.
"We are very proud today to witness our subscriber base in North Korea increasing at a growing rate, emphasizing the right of the North Korean citizens in DPRK to communicate."
A surge in 3G cellphone usage to more than a million users has triggered hopes among observers that technology could crack the edifice of North Korea's one-party state.
But even a million cellphones is only 4 percent of the population and the network is tightly controlled, so users can only talk to others on the same network.
OTMT was formed in November 2011 from assets controlled by Sawiris after he sold most of his global telecom interests to Russia's Vimpelcom. (Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Louise Heavens)
SHANGHAI, April 12 China will soon release details of ambitious ownership reform plans at central government-owned firms, including telecom giant China Unicom and China Eastern Airlines, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.