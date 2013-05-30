CAIRO May 30 Egypt has converted $2.5 billion
that Qatar lent it in December into 18-month notes and is
working to convert another $3 billion lent this month into
three-year bonds, Egypt's central bank governor was quoted on
Thursday as saying.
Qatar provided the funds as deposits with the central bank
to help Egypt control its currency crisis and shore up its
balance of payments, weakened by political and economic turmoil
since a popular uprising ousted Hosni Mubarak in February 2011.
Since the uprising, Egypt has run through more than $20
billion in reserves, borrowed billions more from abroad and
delayed payments to oil companies to support its currency.
The 18-month notes, which mature on Nov. 28, 2014, will pay
4.25 percent annual interest, according to data on the website
of the Irish Stock Exchange where they are listed.
Analysts said the pricing brought the notes close to
international levels, indicating that Egypt's main financial
backer was not prepared to lend at the concessionary rates
offered by some international agencies.
Qatar has lent or given Cairo $7.5 billion since Mohamed
Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood was elected president last June.
Egypt has been seeking a $4.8 billion loan from the
International Monetary Agency that would have an interest rate
of 1.1 percent, but it has balked at adopting the economic
austerity measures the IMF would demand in return.
The Irish exchange's website and a statement on Wednesday by
Egypt's finance ministry said Egypt had issued notes worth $2.7
billion. It was not clear where the extra $200 million was
destined, and Egyptian officials did not respond to requests for
details.
The $3 billion deposited by Qatar this month will be
converted into three-year bonds within days, as soon as the
procedures are completed, al-Ahram newspaper quoted Central Bank
Governor Hisham Ramez as saying. The bonds will carry an
interest rate of 3.5 percent.
The notes were issued under a $12 billion medium-term bond
programme that Egypt established this month to finance its
budget deficit. A prospectus for the programme included a target
of Egypt issuing its debut sovereign Islamic bond, or sukuk,
early next year.