CAIRO, March 13 National Societe Generale Bank (NSGB), Egypt's second-biggest private sector bank by market capitalisation, reported a 3 percent rise in 2012 consolidated net income on Wednesday.

NSGB said net income to end-December was 1.538 billion Egyptian pounds ($227.41 million) compared with 1.490 billion in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 6.7632 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Marwa Awad; Editing by Alison Birrane)