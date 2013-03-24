CAIRO, March 24 Egypt's stock exchange halted
dealing in Orascom Construction Industries on Sunday
until the firm responded to queries over a tax dispute with the
authorities, the stock exchange said in a statement.
Earlier, the finance minister was quoted by local media as
saying the government was close to a deal with OCI over claims
the firm failed to pay some 14 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.06
billion) of taxes on the sale of Orascom Building, an OCI
subsidiary, to French firm Lafarge.
He said the agreement so far was for OCI to pay 7.1 billion
Egyptian pounds, Al-Borsa and Al-Youm Al-Sabei newspapers
reported on their websites.
($1 = 6.7980 Egyptian pounds)
