* State firm EGPC buys only half oil volumes it sought for
Q1
* Traders cite lack of cash, letters of credit
* Egyptian pound loses value
By Julia Payne
LONDON, Jan 8 Egypt's currency crisis has
intensified its oil supply troubles, as the weaker pound makes
it more difficult for cash-strapped Cairo to buy vital crude for
its refineries.
State-owned Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC)
has only purchased 3 million barrels of crude oil for the first
quarter of this year, half of what it was seeking in a tender,
traders said.
That tender was already considered insufficient to supply
Egypt's refineries, even at reduced running rates.
"Of course it's not enough, they need more - but no money,"
a trader, active in the East Mediterranean oil market said.
EGPC officials could not be reached for comment. Egypt
subsidises fuel costs heavily, spending around a fifth of its
GDP on making fuel more affordable to the population.
EGPC has been trying to mitigate the cost of subsidies by
buying more refined oil products instead of expensive crude oil
feedstock, but is hard pressed to meet its needs.
Egypt has not bought any crude for January and on top of
this, its December deliveries will arrive late.
J.P. Morgan sold 2 million barrels to EGPC via its fourth
quarter tender but the company has yet to complete the delivery,
the trader said.
The B. Elephant tanker has been waiting to discharge in the
Red Sea since Dec. 24, as seen on Reuters AIS Live ship
tracking, after loading crude in Oman.
"J.P. Morgan's vessel has been waiting for more than two
weeks," one seller said. "No letter of credit."
Egypt's state oil company has found it increasingly
difficult to procure letters of credit for its transactions and
costs are rocketing.
Several times in 2012, tankers carrying vital oil products
piled up outside ports when these letters were delayed, which
led to gasoline shortages and protests.
In the latest tender, trading company Petraco will deliver 2
million barrels of Iraqi Basra Light in February, several
traders said. International trader Arcadia will deliver a 1
million barrel cargo of the same grade in March.
WEAK CURRENCY
Egypt already pays hefty premiums for its fuel deliveries to
cover sellers' rising costs for dealing with it. Currency
devaluation is amplifying the situation as it makes buying crude
oil priced in dollars even more expensive.
The Egyptian pound has lost more than a tenth of its value,
since the 2011 revolution and 4.6 percent of its value since end
December alone.
Demand for refined oil products such as gasoline and diesel
is rising due to population growth. Egypt also needs to
compensate for falling gas production, which is used for 55
percent of its electricity production.
Egypt has started to import natural gas and begun reining in
exports last year.
Exclusive Analysis think-tank said it believed Egypt was
still experiencing gas shortages despite cutting exports to
Israel as natural gas output has declined by around 6 percent
since the revolution and will likely fall further this year.
A loan from the International Monetary Fund would ease the
situation by giving global banks comfort that the country can
pay back its oil debts.
But the IMF deal was postponed in December due to civil
unrest as it requires Egypt to cut its subsidy spending, heaping
hardship on voters.
Egypt pumps around 700,000 barrels per day of crude but has
to continue to export it to honour existing contracts to foreign
producing companies.
Exclusive Analysis estimates that oil producers working in
Egypt are owed $9 billion and that under a deal agreed last year
they have been already repaid $3.5 billion while another $3.5
billion tranche is due next August.
(Additional reporting by Shaimaa Fayed in Cairo, editing by
William Hardy)