CAIRO, April 16 Egypt said on Tuesday it awarded
contracts for a minimum investment of $1.2 billion in eight oil
and gas prospection projects in the Mediterranean Sea off its
northern coast.
A statement from the ministry of petroleum said the awards
were the result of an international tender which received 13
offers from domestic and foreign companies. It said the winning
companies will pay $73.2 million for the licences.
The firms include BP, Petroceltic International
, Edison, Sea Dragon, Dana Gas
, IEOC, a subsidiary of Italian oil major ENI
and Pura Vida Energy <PVD.AX.
Last year, Egypt's state-owned Egyptian Natural Gas Holding
Company (EGAS) postponed by three months the closing date for
international companies to bid on 15 concessions due to weak
interest in the tender.
EGAS had pushed back the deadline for bidding to Feb. 13
from Nov. 14. It had announced the bidding in June for the
exploration blocks in the Mediterranean and Nile Delta basins.
(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh, Maggie Fick and Shaimaa Fayed,;
writing by Paul Taylor; editing by James Jukwey)