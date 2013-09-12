CAIRO, Sept 12 Egypt's owes foreign oil companies $6 billion but is close to reaching an agreement over a payment timetable, Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi said in a newspaper interview.

Beblawi also told Al Masry Al Youm newspaper that reaching an agreement would lead to a rise in investment from those companies to $15 billion within two years. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Michael Georgy)